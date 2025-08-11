Next Article
Netflix's 'Inspector Zende' release date announced: Cast, plot, teaser
Netflix is bringing a new crime series, "Inspector Zende," on September 5, 2025.
Inspired by true events, it stars Manoj Bajpayee as Mumbai cop Madhukar Zende and Jim Sarbh as the notorious Charles Sobhraj.
The story follows Zende's determined chase to capture Sobhraj, known for his daring escapes.
More about the show and its team
Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Om Raut and Jay Shewakramani, the show also features Sumit Chandra.
With Vishal Sinha handling cinematography, "Inspector Zende" promises gripping drama and strong performances—perfect if you're into real-life inspired thrillers with a global vibe.