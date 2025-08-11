Netflix's 'Inspector Zende' release date announced: Cast, plot, teaser Entertainment Aug 11, 2025

Netflix is bringing a new crime series, "Inspector Zende," on September 5, 2025.

Inspired by true events, it stars Manoj Bajpayee as Mumbai cop Madhukar Zende and Jim Sarbh as the notorious Charles Sobhraj.

The story follows Zende's determined chase to capture Sobhraj, known for his daring escapes.