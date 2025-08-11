Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expand Netflix partnership with new titles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sticking with Netflix, signing a new multi-year deal through their Archewell Productions.
They're planning more films and shows, with Meghan sharing that they want to create stories that connect with people everywhere—just like their popular Harry & Meghan docuseries.
'With Love, Meghan' Season 2 and more coming up
Get ready for With Love, Meghan Season 2 and a festive special called With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration dropping in December.
There's also Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within on the way, spotlighting dance in Uganda's Masaka region.
Plus, their adaptation of Meet Me At The Lake is still in the works.
On top of all this, Meghan's lifestyle brand As ever (made with Netflix) is set to branch out into new products soon—details are still under wraps.