Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expand Netflix partnership with new titles

'With Love, Meghan' Season 2 and more coming up

Get ready for With Love, Meghan Season 2 and a festive special called With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration dropping in December.

There's also Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within on the way, spotlighting dance in Uganda's Masaka region.

Plus, their adaptation of Meet Me At The Lake is still in the works.

On top of all this, Meghan's lifestyle brand As ever (made with Netflix) is set to branch out into new products soon—details are still under wraps.