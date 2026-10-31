'Bigg Boss Tamil 10' 2 contestants sent to house jail
Entertainment
On Bigg Boss Tamil 10, Dhanya and Karishma landed in the house jail after not doing well in the Quick Gun Cowboys vs. Mining Mafia task.
Their teammates Muniyamma and Akshitha called out their performance, so Bigg Boss handed down the punishment.
The moment also put a spotlight on Dhanya's struggle with self-confidence under pressure.
Contestant Dhanya says Avinash affected performance
Dhanya got emotional, sharing that an earlier issue with Avinash affected her performance:
Dhanya said, "After that incident with Avinash, I was feeling low. I couldn't come out of that."
As jailer, Avinash stuck to the rules and didn't let them take comfort items, making things even tougher for Dhanya.