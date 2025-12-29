'Bigg Boss Tamil 9': Kani Thiru evicted in emotional twist Entertainment Dec 29, 2025

Kani Thiru's time on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 came to an end in week 14, with her eviction announced during an emotional episode hosted by Vijay Sethupathi.

Known for her honesty and strong friendships in the house, Kani's exit was a heartfelt moment for both her and the other contestants.