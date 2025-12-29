Next Article
'Bigg Boss Tamil 9': Kani Thiru evicted in emotional twist
Entertainment
Kani Thiru's time on Bigg Boss Tamil 9 came to an end in week 14, with her eviction announced during an emotional episode hosted by Vijay Sethupathi.
Known for her honesty and strong friendships in the house, Kani's exit was a heartfelt moment for both her and the other contestants.
House dynamics set to shift
With Kani gone, things are expected to change inside the Bigg Boss house.
Her close friends Sabari and Vikram will especially feel her absence, which could shake up alliances and lead to more intense gameplay as the finale approaches.