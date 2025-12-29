Kumar Sanu files ₹50cr defamation suit against ex-wife Rita
Famous singer Kumar Sanu has taken his ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharjee, to court with a ₹50 crore defamation suit.
He says her recent YouTube interviews made false claims about him—like denying her food and medical care during pregnancy—and broke the terms of their 2001 divorce agreement.
Sanu believes these statements have hurt his long career and caused stress for his family.
What's happening now
Sanu's lawyers asked platforms like Google and Meta to remove the videos, but they're still up. So he's now seeking a court order for takedowns plus damages.
On December 23, 2025, the Bombay High Court sent notices to both Bhattacharjee and the platforms; everyone's due back in court on January 14, 2026.
Bhattacharjee says she'll fight the case and called Sanu's lawsuit "shocking."