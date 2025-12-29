Next Article
Rob Reiner's son Jake steps out after parents' murder investigation
Entertainment
Jake Reiner, son of filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele, was seen in Malibu—his first public outing since his parents were found murdered at their Brentwood home on December 14.
Both died from multiple stab wounds. Their daughter Romy discovered them, while their other son Nick was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Where the case stands now
Nick, who lived with his parents and has struggled with substance abuse and was allegedly diagnosed with schizophrenia, reportedly argued with Rob the night before the murders.
He was arrested near USC soon after the bodies were found.
Nick faces two counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail at Twin Towers Correctional Facility. His arraignment is set for January 7.