'Bigg Boss Telugu 10' Vamsi leads as 3 contestants endangered
Entertainment
Week eight in the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house just got intense. After last week's double eviction, unofficial voting trends now have Jhansi, Sudheer, and Varshini sitting in the danger zone.
Meanwhile, Temper Vamsi is leading the pack with strong fan support, and Rohit, despite some criticism, is holding on to second place.
This week's eviction depends on tasks
While these early voting numbers give us a hint, nothing's set in stone. The final eviction will depend on how contestants perform in upcoming tasks, so there's still room for surprises.
With everyone fighting to stay safe, this week could go any way!