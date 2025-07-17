Next Article
'Birangana' trailer: Sandipta Sen investigates bride suicides in dark thriller
The trailer for Birangana just dropped, and it's setting up a tense, thought-provoking ride.
Sandipta Sen stars as S.I. Chitra Basu, a determined cop digging into a string of suspicious bride "suicides" that hint at something darker in the justice system.
Alongside her is debutant Niranjan Mondal as Chirayu Talukdar—a florist who seems chill but is actually hiding a serial killer secret.
Shows real social issues at its core
With layered characters and real social issues at its core, Birangana aims to shake up the usual crime thriller formula.
The cast also includes Pratik Dutta, Anirban Bhattacharya, and even Shri Aloke Kumar Sanyal—a real Deputy Commissioner of Police—lending some true-to-life vibes to the show.
Catch it streaming on Hoichoi soon!