'Birangana' trailer: Sandipta Sen investigates bride suicides in dark thriller Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

The trailer for Birangana just dropped, and it's setting up a tense, thought-provoking ride.

Sandipta Sen stars as S.I. Chitra Basu, a determined cop digging into a string of suspicious bride "suicides" that hint at something darker in the justice system.

Alongside her is debutant Niranjan Mondal as Chirayu Talukdar—a florist who seems chill but is actually hiding a serial killer secret.