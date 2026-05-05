Dharmendra's advice helped Bobby Deol overcome initial hesitation for 'Bandar'
What's the story
Bobby Deol, who has been on a career resurgence since the late 2010s, was initially hesitant to take on the role in Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller Bandar. The film features him as a washed-up TV star accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend. A source close to the development told Screen that "Bobby was initially slightly hesitant about whether he would be able to pull off the Bandar role."
Family counsel
Deol sought family's opinion on role
Deol sought advice from his family, who were also surprised by the dark nature of the role. However, it was his late father, legendary actor Dharmendra, who encouraged him to accept the role. "Dharam ji told him actors can't be shy. He said, 'Even I have done non-mainstream roles in Satyakam, Anupama, and Dillagi. Go take a chance,'" said a source.
Legacy
Dharmendra took risks in the late 1960s and early 1970s
Dharmendra, who has been a major influence on Deol, starred in unconventional films like Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Anupama (1966) and Satyakam (1969). He also took a risk with Basu Chatterjee's 1978 romantic comedy Dillagi, where he co-starred with his then-future wife Hema Malini. Deol has often spoken about his admiration for his father and how he continues to inspire him.
Film details
'Bandar' to be released on June 5
Deol earlier described Bandar as one of the most unconventional roles he's ever played to the outlet. "That was a very different kind of character than what I've played in films and shows." "Usually, you end up playing very larger-than-life characters." "You become so conditioned playing those that it becomes more difficult to change the whole process of how you perform," he said. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad. It will be released on June 5.