Dharmendra's advice helped Bobby Deol overcome initial hesitation for 'Bandar'

Bobby Deol , who has been on a career resurgence since the late 2010s, was initially hesitant to take on the role in Anurag Kashyap 's crime thriller Bandar. The film features him as a washed-up TV star accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend. A source close to the development told Screen that "Bobby was initially slightly hesitant about whether he would be able to pull off the Bandar role."

Family counsel Deol sought family's opinion on role Deol sought advice from his family, who were also surprised by the dark nature of the role. However, it was his late father, legendary actor Dharmendra, who encouraged him to accept the role. "Dharam ji told him actors can't be shy. He said, 'Even I have done non-mainstream roles in Satyakam, Anupama, and Dillagi. Go take a chance,'" said a source.

Legacy Dharmendra took risks in the late 1960s and early 1970s Dharmendra, who has been a major influence on Deol, starred in unconventional films like Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Anupama (1966) and Satyakam (1969). He also took a risk with Basu Chatterjee's 1978 romantic comedy Dillagi, where he co-starred with his then-future wife Hema Malini. Deol has often spoken about his admiration for his father and how he continues to inspire him.

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