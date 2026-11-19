Saif receives threat from Baba Siddique murder accused: Reports
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received a threat from Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted suspect in the Baba Siddique murder case. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating whether the threat was indeed issued by Akhtar or if it was sent by someone impersonating him, reported IANS. This news comes after actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana also received threats recently.
Twitter Post
Mumbai Police investigating the threat
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has reportedly received a threat from Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. Mumbai Police is investigating the threat and verifying whether it was actually issued by Akhtar or someone impersonating him. An official said… pic.twitter.com/6TwxVsG2hK— IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2026
Earlier incidents
AI was used to issue threats to Kapoor, Khurrana
In the previous incidents involving Kapoor and Khurrana, the police arrested a 30-year-old IIT graduate from Bengaluru, Vaibhav Mishra.
He was accused of using artificial intelligence to issue the threats.
An official clarified that Mishra had no links to any gang.
Meanwhile, veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, also received threats earlier this week.
Firing on Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff was shockingly attacked in October
The recent threats to Bollywood celebrities follow a shocking firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.
The firing incident occurred on October 18 evening, when two assailants fired at least five rounds at Shroff's car from close range as he was leaving a ground in Juhu, Mumbai.
The assailants, Phool Singh and Hrithik Kumar, fled on a motorcycle ridden by their companion, Rehan Ansari.
Although the actor escaped unhurt, his driver and a vlogger sustained injuries.