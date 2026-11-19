In the previous incidents involving Kapoor and Khurrana, the police arrested a 30-year-old IIT graduate from Bengaluru, Vaibhav Mishra.

He was accused of using artificial intelligence to issue the threats.

An official clarified that Mishra had no links to any gang.

Meanwhile, veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, also received threats earlier this week.