Bollywood joins Jantar Mantar protest over alleged NEET irregularities

Bollywood celebrities are standing with students at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led a protest over alleged NEET exam irregularities.

The crowd demanded education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Things got tense as protesters clashed with police on their way to Parliament, but a CJP group later met Union Health Minister JP Nadda to push their case.