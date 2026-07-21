Bollywood joins Jantar Mantar protest over alleged NEET irregularities
Bollywood celebrities are standing with students at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led a protest over alleged NEET exam irregularities.
The crowd demanded education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Things got tense as protesters clashed with police on their way to Parliament, but a CJP group later met Union Health Minister JP Nadda to push their case.
Celebrities speak against using force
Stars like Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Dia Mirza, and Aditi Rao Hydari spoke out against using force on peaceful demonstrators.
Sood said that students "don't need lathis (sticks), they need hands that embrace them," while Hydari called for respectful dialogue.
Actor Prakash Raj even joined in person, holding up the Constitution in solidarity.
Protesters want activist Sonam Wangchuk released and compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide, and they're not backing down despite police barricades.