Bollywood Khans and Sood quietly help colleagues after viral video
Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sonu Sood are quietly making a difference for those in need within the film industry.
After a video about actor Sharad Kapoor's condition went viral, all three reached out to help, just the latest example of their ongoing support for colleagues facing tough times.
Khan's Being Human, Sood aid workers
Salman's his Being Human organization has covered Rahul Roy's pending hospital bills and given financial help to A.K. Hangal, and teamed up with FWICE to support around 25,000 daily-wage film workers.
Sonu Sood became a lifeline for migrant workers during COVID-19 and helped struggling actors such as Anupam Shyam with medical expenses.
Their actions show that even in a competitive industry, looking out for each other still matters.