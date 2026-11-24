The event may also feature iconic reunions of Bollywood stars.

Kapoor and Shroff are expected to recreate their iconic chemistry from Ram Lakhan (1989), while Dutt, Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit might revisit their memorable moments from Khalnayak (1993).

Another possible reunion could see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kapoor revisiting their association with Taal (1999).

Meanwhile, Kher has starred in Ghai's Karma (1986) and 1942: A Love Story (1994), among others.