Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff to grace Subhash Ghai's musical event?
What's the story
Bollywood legends Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher are likely to grace the stage at Kya Zamaana Tha: Subhash Ghai's Musical Legacy Reimagined by Mithoon. The event will be held at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on December 11. The evening is expected to be a nostalgic celebration of filmmaker Subhash Ghai's musical legacy. It will feature performances by renowned playback singers and special appearances from these iconic actors, reported Moneycontrol.
Event details
Event to feature renowned playback singers
The event, Kya Zamaana Tha, will feature performances by playback singers Kavita Krishnamurti, Ila Arun, Anuradha Paudwal, Hariharan, Alka Yagnik, and Sukhwinder Singh.
They will reportedly sing popular tracks from Ghai's films such as Karz, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, and Pardes.
The event is presented by Mukta Arts and EVA Live in association with Mastercard.
Anticipated reunions
Anticipated reunions of Bollywood stars
The event may also feature iconic reunions of Bollywood stars.
Kapoor and Shroff are expected to recreate their iconic chemistry from Ram Lakhan (1989), while Dutt, Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit might revisit their memorable moments from Khalnayak (1993).
Another possible reunion could see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kapoor revisiting their association with Taal (1999).
Meanwhile, Kher has starred in Ghai's Karma (1986) and 1942: A Love Story (1994), among others.
Director's statement
Ghai on bringing back these stars together
Reacting to the buzz around the possible reunions, Ghai told the outlet, "Over 50 years, I have been blessed to work with artistes who aren't just stars; they are family."
"Music and cinema have a funny way of bringing old friends back together when you least expect it. All I can say right now is that Kya Zamaana Tha is very close to my heart and Mithoon is creating something truly magical."
Musical tribute
Orchestra, anecdotes, and more!
The event will also feature a 70-member live orchestra, which will accompany the performances.
The show will present Ghai's musical catalog in a fresh format, with Mithoon reimagining the veteran filmmaker's iconic compositions through contemporary symphonic arrangements.
In addition to the musical performances, audiences can expect conversations and behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the making of these celebrated films.
Tickets for the event are exclusively available on District by Zomato.