Next Article
Bollywood's 2026 lineup: 'Ramayana,' 'King,' and more
Entertainment
Bollywood fans, get ready—2026 is packed with big releases.
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi star in the epic Ramayana, while Shah Rukh Khan's King will see his daughter Suhana making her debut, all under Siddharth Anand's direction.
What else is coming?
There's a strong sequel game this year: Ranveer Singh returns in Dhurandhar 2 (March 19), Salman Khan leads Battle of Galwan (April 17) about the 2020 border conflict, Ajay Devgn is back for Drishyam 3 (October 2), and Rani Mukerji reprises her tough cop role in Mardaani 3 (February 27).
Plus, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War—starring Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal—lands for a grand finish to the year.