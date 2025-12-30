Bollywood's 2026 lineup: 'Ramayana,' 'King,' and more

What else is coming?

There's a strong sequel game this year: Ranveer Singh returns in Dhurandhar 2 (March 19), Salman Khan leads Battle of Galwan (April 17) about the 2020 border conflict, Ajay Devgn is back for Drishyam 3 (October 2), and Rani Mukerji reprises her tough cop role in Mardaani 3 (February 27).

Plus, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War—starring Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal—lands for a grand finish to the year.