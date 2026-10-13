Bopanna, Jaiswal, Malik enter 'Rise and fall' as Yadav exits
Entertainment
Big shakeup on Rise and Fall Season two!
Wildcard entries (Jashwanth Bopanna, Rishabh Jaiswal, and Sonam Malik) just joined the show, while Tej Pratap Yadav made an emotional exit due to legal commitments.
With these changes, expect shifting alliances and some unpredictable moves ahead.
Jaiswal lands penthouse, Bopanna Malik basement
The new contestants have already stirred things up: Jaiswal landed in the Penthouse, while Bopanna and Malik are starting out in the Basement.
Their arrival is forcing everyone to rethink strategies as power dynamics between Rulers and Workers get a major remix.
Yadav shares emotional farewell with Bhasker
Yadav's departure wasn't just another elimination: it was marked by a touching goodbye with Swara Bhasker.
Their emotional moment reminded everyone how quickly bonds can form (and break) in this game.