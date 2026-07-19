'Odyssey' continues to sail smoothly, nears ₹40cr mark in India
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's latest cinematic venture, The Odyssey, is continuing its winning streak at the Indian box office. Despite being given an Adults Only (A) certification, the film raked in a whopping ₹22cr on its second day of release across 8,971 shows. This brings the total gross collection to ₹47.03cr and net collection to ₹39.4cr. The film had already made a strong debut with a net collection of ₹17.4cr on its opening day.
Language-wise collection
Breakdown of 'The Odyssey's collection in India
The Odyssey was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India.
The original English version dominated the box office with a whopping ₹17.75cr from 4,980 shows.
The film's Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions lagged significantly with collections of ₹2.35cr, ₹0.75cr, and ₹1.15cr, respectively, on Saturday (Day 2).
Occupancy details
Film's occupancy rates in India
The Odyssey's popularity has been reflected in its theater occupancy rates.
The English version of the epic saw an impressive 24.89% occupancy for morning shows, which increased to 40.56% for afternoon shows and peaked at 46% during night screenings.
The movie is expected to emerge as a major commercial success in India.
Comparison with 'Oppenheimer'
'The Odyssey' beats 'Oppenheimer's opening day record in India
The Odyssey's opening-day gross of over ₹20cr in India has surpassed that of Nolan's previous film, Oppenheimer, which opened to a gross of over ₹17cr.
The star-studded cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya.
It is based on the Greek epic poem by Homer about Odysseus's perilous journey home after the Trojan War.
The film was released on July 17.