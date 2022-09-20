Entertainment

Ayan, Ranbir plan to shoot 'Brahmastra' sequels simultaneously?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 20, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva' hit the theaters on September 9.

Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva's team is probably on cloud nine with all the laurels the film has been receiving. The film is being hailed for its jaw-dropping VFX though it has been receiving mixed to negative reviews for the other aspects. Director Ayan Mukerji and the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor have opened up about their plans for the next two installments of the franchise.

Even before the release of the first installment, reports about the next two installments and a spinoff movie have made the headlines.

While some reports mentioned the speculated cast members, others discussed what can be expected from the next installments.

With these many anticipations, Mukerji and Kapoor's statements about the same have increased the hype and buzz around the film.

Quote Here's what Kapoor said about the next installments

Speaking in an interview with India Today, Kapoor gave away some information about the team's plan. He said, "Multiple films can be made on the history and universe of every Astra." "Our plan as a team is to shoot parts 2 and 3 together so that we don't delay the films and they can be out in theatres as per the schedule," he said.

Information Mukerji's recent social media post about the next installments

Meanwhile, director Mukerji penned a post on social media hinting that the next installments may be kickstarted soon. Comparing the film's release to the delivery of his first child, he said he is already ready for the next, with the energy transferred to him by the fans. So, we can expect the makers to soon have everything in place for the next installments.

Details All you need to know about 'Brahmastra'

The first part of Brahmastra has Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead actors, while Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna play supporting roles. Mouni Roy plays the main antagonist and Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo appearance. It was released on September 9 after making fans wait for about five years. A spinoff movie is also being planned, featuring Khan in the lead role.