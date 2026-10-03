Tara Sutaria in talks for Vicky Kaushal's 'Mahavatar'?
What's the story
Tara Sutaria is reportedly being considered for the female lead in the upcoming mythological epic Mahavatar, starring Vicky Kaushal. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, has been in discussions for a while, with several actors being considered for the role opposite Kaushal's Parashurama. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor and Harnaaz Sandhu were also rumored to be in contention.
Casting update
Makers looking for actor who can match film's grandeur
A source close to the development told Mid-Day, "The casting conversations around Mahavatar have been fluid for some time. Several names have been discussed at different stages, and Tara's name has certainly come up."
"The makers want to rope in an actor who can hold her own within the larger-than-life world of the film."
Sutaria made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 (2019) and was recently seen in Yash's action film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.
Production details
'Mahavatar' to begin shooting in January 2027
Mahavatar will be Kaushal's second collaboration with Maddock Films after the acclaimed Chhaava (2025).
The film is expected to go on floors in January 2027.
He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.