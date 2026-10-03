Tara Sutaria in talks for Vicky Kaushal's 'Mahavatar'?

A source close to the development told Mid-Day, "The casting conversations around Mahavatar have been fluid for some time. Several names have been discussed at different stages, and Tara's name has certainly come up."

"The makers want to rope in an actor who can hold her own within the larger-than-life world of the film."

Sutaria made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 (2019) and was recently seen in Yash's action film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.