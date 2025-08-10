Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu in comics to save Ganga river Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu are jumping into action to protect the Ganga river, starring in a fresh comic series created by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and Diamond Books.

The comics use humor and adventure to highlight why taking care of the river matters, making it fun and easy for young readers to get involved.