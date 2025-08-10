Next Article
Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu in comics to save Ganga river
Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu are jumping into action to protect the Ganga river, starring in a fresh comic series created by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and Diamond Books.
The comics use humor and adventure to highlight why taking care of the river matters, making it fun and easy for young readers to get involved.
Chacha's mission: inspire kids to care about rivers
Across four stories, Chacha teams up with dolphins to stop poaching, faces off against pollution and illegal dumping, and learns from a wise tortoise about resilience.
Since becoming the mascot for the Namami Gange Programme in 2021, Chacha's goal has been simple: inspire kids to care about rivers—one clever story at a time.