Chainsaw Man now streaming in Hindi on Amazon MX Player Entertainment Dec 29, 2025

Great news for anime fans—Chainsaw Man is now available in Hindi, streaming for free on Amazon MX Player.

The series follows Denji, a teen weighed down by debt, whose life takes a wild turn when he merges with his devil dog Pochita and starts hunting devils.

Now, Indian viewers can catch all the action-packed chaos in their own language.