Chainsaw Man now streaming in Hindi on Amazon MX Player
Entertainment
Great news for anime fans—Chainsaw Man is now available in Hindi, streaming for free on Amazon MX Player.
The series follows Denji, a teen weighed down by debt, whose life takes a wild turn when he merges with his devil dog Pochita and starts hunting devils.
Now, Indian viewers can catch all the action-packed chaos in their own language.
What to expect from the series
Chainsaw Man throws Denji into intense battles against devils as part of a government squad, especially ramping up during the Reze Arc.
The show features 12 episodes and standout voice performances by Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) and Tomori Kusunoki (Makima).
All episodes are up and ready to binge right now on MX Player.