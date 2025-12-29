Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' 1st show in Kerala moved to 6am Entertainment Dec 29, 2025

Thalapathy Vijay's final film before politics, Jana Nayagan, is all set for a worldwide release on January 9, 2025—just in time for Pongal.

The first show in Kerala will now start at 6:00am instead of the earlier planned 4:00am after SSR Entertainments shifted the timing due to "issues arising in Tamil Nadu."

They've apologized to fans for any hassle.