Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' 1st show in Kerala moved to 6am
Thalapathy Vijay's final film before politics, Jana Nayagan, is all set for a worldwide release on January 9, 2025—just in time for Pongal.
The first show in Kerala will now start at 6:00am instead of the earlier planned 4:00am after SSR Entertainments shifted the timing due to "issues arising in Tamil Nadu."
They've apologized to fans for any hassle.
Where can you catch it?
Jana Nayagan will hit theaters in Tamil and also drop as dubbed versions: Telugu (Jana Nayakudu), Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. International screenings are expected to have English subtitles.
The film brings together a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, with direction by H Vinoth.
What else should you know?
It's a big one—made on a ₹300 crore budget, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.
This marks Vijay's 69th movie before he steps into politics with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party.