Chennai Comic Con 4th edition set for January 16-17 2027
Entertainment
Chennai Comic Con is making a comeback for its fourth edition on January 16-17, 2027, at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.
Fans of comics, anime, gaming, and pop culture can look forward to two days packed with artists, creators, and cosplayers from all over.
The announcement follows the buzz from Vizag Comic earlier this month.
Chennai Comic Con brings fans together
Comic Con India, a subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming, this event is all about bringing people together, whether you're into cosplay or just love geek culture.
Expect plenty of activities for different fandoms and a fun space where the pop culture community can connect and show off their creativity.