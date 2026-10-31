China's 1st fully AI-made film 'Sanxingdui: Future Past' underperforms
Entertainment
Sanxingdui: Future Past, China's first fully AI-made movie, hit over 10,000 screens on October 23, 2026 but earned just $181,000 in its opening weekend.
Despite a production cost of over $1.5 million (10 million yuan) and a team of more than 70 artists led by director Yue Ming, the sci-fi film about an AI-ruled world hasn't connected with moviegoers.
Critics question AI storytelling
Critics say the film looks impressive but feels emotionally flat, raising questions about whether AI can really capture human storytelling.
Even so, production company Bona Film Group isn't giving up on AI in cinema, so expect more experiments like this in the future.