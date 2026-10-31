China's 1st fully AI-made film 'Sanxingdui: Future Past' underperforms

Sanxingdui: Future Past, China's first fully AI-made movie, hit over 10,000 screens on October 23, 2026 but earned just $181,000 in its opening weekend.

Despite a production cost of over $1.5 million (10 million yuan) and a team of more than 70 artists led by director Yue Ming, the sci-fi film about an AI-ruled world hasn't connected with moviegoers.