'Cocktail 2' box office collection

'Cocktail 2' is slow but steady; India collection nears ₹90cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 09:58 am Jul 02, 202609:58 am

What's the story

The modern romantic drama Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, has shown steady growth in its second week. On Wednesday (Day 13), the film collected ₹1.4cr net in India, taking its domestic total to ₹88.15cr and worldwide gross collection to ₹134.1cr. Despite facing competition from Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle and Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, it has managed to hold its ground at the box office.