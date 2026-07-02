'Cocktail 2' is slow but steady; India collection nears ₹90cr
What's the story
The modern romantic drama Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, has shown steady growth in its second week. On Wednesday (Day 13), the film collected ₹1.4cr net in India, taking its domestic total to ₹88.15cr and worldwide gross collection to ₹134.1cr. Despite facing competition from Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle and Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, it has managed to hold its ground at the box office.
Box office performance
'Cocktail 2' rakes in ₹70.5cr net collection in Week 1
Cocktail 2's box office performance has been impressive, considering the competition it faces. The film opened with a domestic net of ₹13.5cr on Day 1, followed by ₹16.25cr on Saturday (Day 2), and peaked on Sunday (Day 3) with a strong ₹17.75cr, netting a powerful ₹47.5cr opening weekend. Its first weekdays showed commendable stability, with Monday and Tuesday bringing in ₹6.75cr each, Wednesday contributing ₹5.25cr, and Thursday wrapping up Week 1 at a healthy ₹70.5cr net collection.
Sustained success
Film continues to shine through the weeks
In its second week, Cocktail 2 continued to maintain its momentum. On Day 8, it collected ₹4cr despite the release of Welcome to the Jungle. The film rebounded by 6.3% on its second Saturday (Day 9) with a collection of ₹4.25cr and witnessed a further 3.5% escalation on its second Sunday (Day 10) with a collection of ₹4.4cr.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Cocktail 2'
Cocktail 2, produced under the banners of Maddock Films and Luv Films, is the spiritual sequel to the 2012 relationship classic. The film's story, penned by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, takes a departure from the original trio with Mandanna as Diya, Sanon as Ally, and Kapoor as Kunal navigating modern-day "situationships" and cold feet. The film features a peppy Sachin-Jigar soundtrack and urban visuals set against stunning locations in Sicily, London, and Cape Town.