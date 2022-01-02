Complaint filed against Vicky for using man's numberplate while shooting

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan land in trouble over alleged 'illegal' number plate use

A few days ago, pictures of actors Vicky Kaushal riding a motorbike on the streets of Indore with Sara Ali Khan riding pillion had gone viral. While fans were buzzing about the duo's chemistry and other film-related details, an Indore man found his bike's numberplate had been "illegally" used for the bike ridden by the actors. Now, the man has filed a complaint.

Context Why does this story matter?

While it was not known which film the actors were shooting for in the photos, Kaushal and Khan are set to collaborate in two upcoming ventures. Apart from Aditya Dhar's ambitious project The Immortal Ashwatthama, the pair will also star in Laxman Utekar's untitled next. Earlier reports had suggested the shoot for the sci-fi movie was to begin in September of 2021.

Vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine; don't know if the film unit is aware of it...This is illegal, can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter: Complainant Jai Singh Yadav (1.1.22)

Complaint 'This is illegal, can't use my number plate without permission'

Coming to the matter at hand, the complainant, Jai Singh Yadav, told ANI, "Vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine; don't know if the film unit is aware of it... This is illegal, can't use my number plate without permission." Adding he has given a memorandum at the police station, Yadav shared the picture of his two-wheeler's numberplate with the news agency.

Development Investigation is currently on, said Indore Police

"We received a complaint, will see whether [the] number plate was misused," said Rajendra Soni, the sub-inspector of Indore's Banganga area. He assured that if any action was required, it will be taken in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act. Also, if the film unit was in Indore, they will "try probing them." No statement from the makers has been given out yet.

Similar Earlier, team 'Vakeel Saab' courted trouble for flashing man's number

If the complaint holds to be true, the production team would have to pay for it. And, this is hardly a solitary incident. Film productions have often wrongfully used the personal details of people. In May last year, a man had revealed his phone number was shown in the movie Vakeel Saab without his permission. His lawyer had sent the makers a notice.