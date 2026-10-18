Composer Deva laid to rest with state honors in Ranipet
Entertainment
Legendary composer Deva, known for shaping Tamil music, was laid to rest with full state honors at his farmhouse in Ranipet.
Crowds from the village gathered early to say their goodbyes after his passing on Saturday, October 17, 2026, showing just how much he meant to the community.
Srikanth Deva performed last rites
Deva's farewell brought together political leaders, filmmaker Cheran, actor Jai, and a strong police presence for the ceremony.
Villagers fondly remembered how he used to help children pursue education and built a few local temples.
His son Srikanth Deva performed the last rites, while AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami visited the Chennai residence and paid floral tributes.