'Drishyam The Conclusion' drops new character posters
What's the story
The third installment of the popular Hindi crime thriller franchise, Drishyam The Conclusion, is set to hit theaters on October 2. The film will see Ajay Devgn reprise his iconic role as Vijay Salgaonkar. On Saturday, the makers released new posters for Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Plot details
What will happen next in Salgaonkar's story?
Set in Goa, Drishyam The Conclusion will continue to follow Salgaonkar's story.
The film will delve deeper into the emotional aftermath of the murder in the first part, as Salgaonkar attempts to protect his family from the law.
Having spent years trying to stay one step ahead of the police, he now faces a fresh challenge.
SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh (Ahlawat) will lock horns with Salgaonkar.
Production details
Meet the team behind 'Drishyam The Conclusion'
The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.
It is presented by Star Studio18 and produced under Panorama Studios.
The screenplay and writing credits include Abhishek (who has also directed), Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh.
Akshaye Khanna, who starred in Drishyam 2, has dropped out of the latest installment.