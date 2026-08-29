'Drishyam The Conclusion' drops new character posters

Set in Goa, Drishyam The Conclusion will continue to follow Salgaonkar's story.

The film will delve deeper into the emotional aftermath of the murder in the first part, as Salgaonkar attempts to protect his family from the law.

Having spent years trying to stay one step ahead of the police, he now faces a fresh challenge.

SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh (Ahlawat) will lock horns with Salgaonkar.