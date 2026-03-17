'Daldal' creator defends Bhumi Pednekar's choices amid trolling

Suresh Triveni, the creator of the recently released web series Daldal , has defended actor Bhumi Pednekar 's film choices. This comes after social media users criticized her for her recent projects. In an interview with Zoom, Triveni slammed these trolls and praised Pednekar for taking risks and carving her niche in Bollywood with films like Sonchiriya and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Social media views 'People are looking at it as clickbait...' Triveni also shared his thoughts on the changing nature of social media. He reminisced about a time when it was more about sharing positivity and stories. He said, "When Tumhari Sulu released, social media was there...I felt it was not so toxic." "I found it far more welcoming, and it brought a beautiful word into our lives, called 'share,' which was not there." "Now, what is happening with 'share' is that people are looking at it as clickbait."

Trolls dismissed 'All the best to them...': Triveni on trolls Triveni also addressed the trolling issue, saying that such negativity should not be taken seriously. He acknowledged seeing memes and trolls targeting Pednekar's recent choices but added, "All the best to them. You can keep sharing whatever you want to; that will not turn her bitter." "An actor of this caliber, Bhumi Pednekar, who has acted in Sonchiriya and Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has gone ahead making her own choices. She has a far bigger win than these trolls."

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