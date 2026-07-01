'Scared and worried': 'Dhurandhar's Danish Pandor wants to avoid typecasting

Versatility and exploration

'I want to explore all the mediums'

Pandor emphasized that he has worked hard to bring distinct nuances to each of his performances. However, he believes it is up to him to prove his versatility. "You also have to constantly prove to yourself that you can do other roles." He added, "At this point of time, I want to explore all the mediums." "I want to tell people, 'You have seen me in this. But I am going to be good in that as well.'"