'Scared and worried': 'Dhurandhar's Danish Pandor wants to avoid typecasting
What's the story
Actor Danish Pandor, who has delivered memorable performances in Dhurandhar and Main Vaapas Aaunga, recently opened up about the challenge of avoiding typecasting. In an interview with Variety India, he said that he is consciously pushing himself to explore diverse characters across different mediums. "You get scared and worried...A lot of people from the industry tend to cast you for similar kinds of roles. But I have to make sure that I don't end up doing that," he said.
Character diversity
'Characters were different, but all are of the same community'
Pandor has played memorable characters like Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar, Afzal in Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Ikhlaas Khan in Chhaava. He said, "The three characters were different, but all are of the same community." "The characterization was different, in terms of tonality. As an actor, my approach for them was different," he explained. "But I also have to try new things."
Versatility and exploration
'I want to explore all the mediums'
Pandor emphasized that he has worked hard to bring distinct nuances to each of his performances. However, he believes it is up to him to prove his versatility. "You also have to constantly prove to yourself that you can do other roles." He added, "At this point of time, I want to explore all the mediums." "I want to tell people, 'You have seen me in this. But I am going to be good in that as well.'"