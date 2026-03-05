'Dhurandhar' becomes Netflix's most-watched Indian film
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's action thriller Dhurandhar has become the most-watched Indian film on Netflix, racking up a whopping 220 lakh views in just 31 days since its release on January 30. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has not only dominated the Indian streaming scene but also made its mark globally. Have you watched it on Netflix yet?
Streaming success
'Dhurandhar's global viewership continues to rise
For five consecutive weeks, Dhurandhar has remained in the top 10 list of Hindi films on Netflix. In the non-English movie category, it ranked ninth worldwide during the week of February 23 to March 1. The film garnered 13 lakh views in its fifth weekend alone, with a total of 45 lakh hours viewed, as per Netflix figures.
Global impact
Film's popularity across the globe
Dhurandhar's success isn't limited to India. The film has been the most-watched movie on Netflix in Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mauritius, and Nigeria this week. It was released on December 5 last year and is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Box office success
'Dhurandhar' broke multiple records at box office
Apart from its digital success, Dhurandhar also shattered box office records during its theatrical run. It emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and the second-highest-grossing Hindi film globally. The film reportedly earned ₹1,305.35 crore worldwide, with ₹299.5 crore coming from overseas markets and ₹1,005.85 crore from India during its 77-day run. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan among others in pivotal roles. Its sequel is hitting theaters on March 19.