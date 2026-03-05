'Dhurandhar' becomes Netflix's most-watched Indian film 

Ranveer Singh 's action thriller Dhurandhar has become the most-watched Indian film on Netflix , racking up a whopping 220 lakh views in just 31 days since its release on January 30. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar , has not only dominated the Indian streaming scene but also made its mark globally. Have you watched it on Netflix yet?

Streaming success 'Dhurandhar's global viewership continues to rise For five consecutive weeks, Dhurandhar has remained in the top 10 list of Hindi films on Netflix. In the non-English movie category, it ranked ninth worldwide during the week of February 23 to March 1. The film garnered 13 lakh views in its fifth weekend alone, with a total of 45 lakh hours viewed, as per Netflix figures.

Global impact Film's popularity across the globe Dhurandhar's success isn't limited to India. The film has been the most-watched movie on Netflix in Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mauritius, and Nigeria this week. It was released on December 5 last year and is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

