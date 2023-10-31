David Attenborough's best documentaries, shows

By Namrata Ganguly

David Attenborough's name is synonymous with the awe-inspiring narration of nature. He has graced our screens for generations with his remarkable work spanning over seven decades. His groundbreaking documentaries and shows have not only educated and entertained audiences globally but have also sparked a profound appreciation for the planet's biodiversity and a heightened awareness of environmental conservation. Check out his best works below.

'Wild Isles' (2023)

Narrated by the legendary, the latest breathtaking five-episode docuseries Wild Isles will take you on a journey through the diverse and enchanting landscapes of the British Isles and Ireland, one of the most beautiful on Earth. From the rugged coastlines to lush forests, it unveils the remarkable flora and fauna unique to these islands. It's touted to be one of his best works.

'Extinction: The Facts' (2020)

Extinction: The Facts is a compelling and urgent documentary narrated by Attenborough. In this eye-opening film, Attenborough delves into the global crisis of species extinction, shedding light on the devastating impact of human activities on Earth's biodiversity. Through powerful storytelling and scientific insights, the documentary underscores the dire need for conservation and collective action to combat this ecological crisis.

'Blue Planet II' (2017)

Blue Planet II is a mesmerizing oceanic odyssey narrated by the iconic figure. This landmark documentary series delves into the hidden depths of the world's oceans, revealing a world of stunning beauty and remarkable marine life. From vibrant coral reefs to the mysterious abyss, the series will take you on an unforgettable journey, highlighting both the marvels and challenges of our planet's seas.

'Planet Earth I & II' (2006, 2016)

Attenborough's Planet Earth is a monumental nature documentary series that unveils the wonders of our planet in stunning high-definition. From the soaring heights of mountain ranges to the depths of the ocean, it provides an unparalleled exploration of Earth's diverse ecosystems and the extraordinary creatures that inhabit them. Attenborough's narration and breathtaking cinematography make this series a visual and educational masterpiece.

'Zoo Quest' (1954-64)

Zoo Quest is a pioneering wildlife series hosted by Attenborough, showcasing his early adventures as a young explorer. The show follows Attenborough on his quests to a tropical country to capture exotic animals for British zoos. With a backdrop of remote locations and wildlife encounters, this series offers a glimpse into Attenborough's formative years in the world of natural history filmmaking.