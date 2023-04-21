Lifestyle

6 ways you can save energy at home

Energy-efficient ways you can practice at home

Energy conservation involves employing less energy to save expenses and reduce its ill effects on the environment. We often ignore several power-saving steps we should take in our daily lives; these might be small tasks but are highly effective in the long run. Here are some of the most efficient power-saving hacks that we must start practicing at home this Earth Day onward.

Switch off electrical appliances when not in use

This is one of the easiest and most basic steps to efficiently save energy. Simply switch off your home appliances and lights after use. Turn off your computer and any devices, such as printers or Wi-Fi routers, while you are away or sleeping rather than keeping them on standby. However, today most computers come with energy-saving options that switch off the machine after inactivity.

Manage heating and cooling

Savings may vary based on the climate where you live and your personal comfort preferences. However, remember to buy and use energy-efficient heaters and coolers at all times. While using air conditioners, try the practice of keeping it at one degree more than your normal comfort setting. Also, make sure to switch it off when you leave the house.

Install energy-efficient windows

The easiest step is to close doors to areas you're not using, and only cool or heat the rooms where you spend the most time. During the cooler months, ensure sure your curtains or blinds properly seal your windows. To prevent heat loss through your windows, you can replace single-pane windows with double-pane products instead.

Wash clothes in cold water

Reports suggest that heating requires more energy and thus washing clothes in cold water is always a better option. Avoid using cloth dryers as they use a lot of energy. Hang clothes outside to air dry instead. There are even reports that washing clothes in cold water can extend the life of your garments by preventing them from being damaged by heat.

Energy saving in the kitchen

The most energy-consuming and expensive appliance is your refrigerator as it runs 24/7. Ensure the fridge door seal is tight and that no gaps or cracks let cold air escape. Keep the refrigerator temperature to a minimum. Similarly, use your microwave whenever you can for heating food, since microwaves use much less energy as compared to electric ovens.

Switch to solar

Although installing solar panels can be a bit expensive, it is one of the best renewable alternatives for generating power. Solar panels help you use free solar energy to harness the energy of the sun to power your home. Using solar electricity can minimize the amount of energy you need to buy from your retailer.