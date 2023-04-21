Lifestyle

Here's how to organize a fun Eid party at home

Written by Sneha Das Apr 21, 2023

Eid-ul-Fitr is almost here and it's one of the most awaited festivals for the Muslim community as they end their roza on this day and celebrate the occasion with their friends and family. If you are planning to throw an Eid party at home this summer, then you have landed on the right page. Here's how you can organize the perfect Eid house party.

Prepare a guest list and sent out invitations

Prepare a guest list and invite family and friends who are close to you for an intimate yet fun celebration. Then, select a particular time and select the theme of your invitations. You can go for a gold and purple color theme designed with Moroccan lanterns. You can either select elegant paper invitations or go for electronic invitations that are on trend.

Decorate the venue

Decorate your home with traditional Eid-themed decor items to create a festive atmosphere. You can stick a huge Eid Mubarak banner on the wall and install a mini Eid Mubarak display on the coffee table. Decorate the area with balloons, colorful Moroccan paper lanterns, flowers, and candles in bright hues of pink, purple, and green to bring warmth and color to your Eid party.

Plan your menu

Decorate the table with traditional plates, utensils, tablecloths, and napkins in vibrant colors. For appetizers, you can include kebabs, samosas, chaats, and tikkis. For dinner, biryani, salads, haleem, nihari, korma, and different types of flatbreads are a must. Baklava, sevaiya, kheer, phirni, halwa, badam sharbat, mohabbat ka sherbat, and nafrat ka sharbat must also be included in your Eid menu.

Play some music to set the ambiance

Play some soothing traditional music in the background to set the mood of the occasion. Add a spiritual element to your celebration by sharing a prophetic story with your guests and giving an Islamic reminder. Ask your guests to show gratitude to Allah by reciting the Eid takbir out loud. Also, offer a small gift to guests as a memento and kind gesture.

Plan some entertainment activities

Plan some fun activities to entertain your guests and help them experience the best house party of their life. You can play dumb charades, antakshari, a short quiz with a prize, or an Eid version of Bingo. Get your kids involved as well and set up a separate area with some fun games or other activities to unleash their creativity and keep them involved.