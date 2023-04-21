Lifestyle

What's better? Consuming collagen or applying it topically

To eat or not to eat (collagen)

As we get older, our body produces less collagen, which can make us look and feel older. To combat this, some opt for collagen supplements, while others use collagen-infused creams on their skin. But which method is more effective? Newsbytes talked to nutritionist Maitri Trivedi from Pure Nutrition Naturals to understand the science behind both and figure out which one might work best.

Benefits of oral consumption

Collagen supplements can improve skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles and fine lines, and increase hydration, leading to a more youthful appearance. Additionally, they can strengthen bones and joints, reducing pain and stiffness, as well as benefiting hair and nail health. Furthermore, collagen supplements can support gut health and improve the functioning of our digestive system, leading to better overall health and well-being.

Benefits of topical application

The topical application of collagen improves skin hydration and elasticity, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, it enhances the effectiveness of other skincare products, such as moisturizers and serums. Collagen also helps in wound healing while reducing inflammation. However, it is important to note that the collagen molecules are too large to penetrate the outermost layer of the skin, the epidermis.

Would hydrolyzed collagen be the correct choice?

Collagen molecules may not be easily penetrable into the skin; however, hydrolyzed collagen can penetrate the skin more effectively. This type of collagen undergoes enzymatic breakdown, producing smaller fragments that can reach deeper into the skin's dermal layer, where collagen naturally occurs. But, there is currently no evidence to support the claim that topical collagen application can aid in the body's natural collagen production.

Ensure quality when buying collagen products

When you are picking collagen supplements and skincare products, make sure you focus on quality and purity. Not all supplements are the same, and some have lousy collagen or stuff you don't need. Some skincare products claim to have collagen, but they might not really penetrate the layers of your skin. Here's how to ensure you are buying the right skincare product.

Collagen is not the only factor

Collagen is essential for maintaining healthy skin, but it's not the only factor. According to Trivedi, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and good skincare practices are equally important. These habits can have a significant impact on your overall well-being and help promote healthy skin and a youthful appearance. So, it is essential to take care of yourself in other ways too.