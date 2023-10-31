'Wall Street' to 'The Kominsky Method': Michael Douglas's best performances

'Wall Street' to 'The Kominsky Method': Michael Douglas's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 06:21 pm Oct 31, 202306:21 pm

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas's best movies

In his prolific career of over 50 years, Michael Douglas received two Oscar nominations and won both of them, one for his acting and the other for co-producing One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975), among numerous other accolades. Among the diverse range of characters he has portrayed, he is also popular as Marvel's original Ant-Man, Hank Pym. Check out his best works below.

'Wall Street' (1987)

Directed by Oliver Stone, the 1987 drama film Wall Street starring Douglas, Charlie Sheen, Daryl Hannah, and Martin Sheen is a scathing critique of Wall Street excess. Douglas delivers a mesmerizing performance as Gordon Gekko, a ruthless and charismatic corporate raider. Douglas embodies the quintessential '80s power broker, exuding greed, ambition, and cunning. His portrayal of the morally bankrupt Gekko earned him an Oscar.

'The American President' (1995)

In Rob Reiner's 1995 rom-com film The American President, Douglas shines in his role as President Andrew Shepherd, a charismatic leader navigating the complexities of love and politics. He is also a widower who romances an environmental lobbyist played by Annette Bening. Douglas exudes charm, intelligence, and empathy, making his character relatable and endearing. His performance captures the essence of leadership and personal vulnerability.

'Traffic' (2000)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the 2000 Oscar-winning crime drama film Traffic is adapted from the 1989 British television series Traffik. Douglas delivers a compelling performance as Robert Wakefield, a high-ranking government judge assigned to combat the drug trade. With a nuanced portrayal, Douglas captures the character's moral dilemma and personal struggles as he confronts the harsh realities of the drug war.

'Behind the Candelabra' (2013)

The 2013 biographical comedy-drama television film Behind the Candelabra is yet another masterclass from the director-actor duo Soderbergh and Douglas. He delivers a transformative performance as the legendary pianist and entertainer Liberace and brings his extravagant persona to life with incredible dedication and authenticity. Through his portrayal, the film explores the complexities of his private life and relationship with Scott Thorson (Matt Damon).

'The Kominsky Method' (2018-2021)

After winning hearts, praises, and numerous accolades in films, Douglas is now winning all of them in the digital world. Created by Chuck Lorre, Netflix's Emmy-nominated comedy series The Kominsky Method stars Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, an aging actor turned acting coach. Douglas captures his wit, charm, and vulnerability creating a multi-dimensional portrayal of a man navigating the challenges of getting older in Hollywood.