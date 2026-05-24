David Dhawan spoke about 'Kalank's failure

David Dhawan reveals he was 'depressed' after Varun's 'Kalank' flopped

By Isha Sharma 11:53 am May 24, 202611:53 am

What's the story

Filmmaker David Dhawan recently opened up about his feelings regarding the failure of the 2019 film Kalank, which starred Sanjay Dutt and Varun Dhawan. Speaking at a chat organized by PVR for the David Dhawan Film Festival, he said that the film's debacle had depressed him. "There's one film of his that didn't work, and it depressed me. Karan Johar must have sold his last shirt to make that movie! That film was Kalank," Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying.