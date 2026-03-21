'Dhurandhar-2' pushes 'DDLJ' out of Maratha Mandir? Here's the truth

Ranveer Singh 's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been creating waves in Mumbai 's single-screen theaters since March 19. The iconic Gaiety, Galaxy, and Maratha Mandir theaters have been witnessing packed houses. In fact, the audience demand was so high that Maratha Mandir had to change the show timings of its long-running film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) , which has been screening there since its release in 1995.

Owner's clarification 'We have advanced it by half an hour' Amid rumors that Dhurandhar 2 forced the iconic DDLJ out of Maratha Mandir, Manoj Desai, executive director of G7 Multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema Whole, clarified the truth. He told Zoom: "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ka show chal raha hai. Sirf aadha ghanta jaldi shuru karte hai." (The show is running. We have advanced it by half an hour.)

Film duration Desai on why he can't remove 'DDLJ' Desai further explained that the change in DDLJ's show timing was necessary to accommodate Dhurandhar 2, which needs a screen for four to four-and-a-half hours. "Aaj 30 saal se DDLJ chal rahi hai. Main usko nikaal hi nahi sakta." (DDLJ has been running here for 30 years now. I can't remove it.) He said fans still turn up for the film. The memorable drama stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

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