'Not maintainable': Delhi HC rejects Sameer Wankhede's ₹2cr defamation suit

The Delhi High Court has questioned the maintainability of a defamation suit filed by former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede against Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The court expressed a preliminary view that the suit is not maintainable in its present form and has given Wankhede time to amend his petition to address the identified deficiencies, reported Bar and Bench.

Legal action Wankhede seeks ₹2cr in damages The bench told Wankhede's counsel on Friday that the case was "not maintainable" in Delhi as the show aired in all cities. In his plea, Wankhede has sought a permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. He claims that the series contains a "false, malicious and defamatory video" broadcast by Netflix. The IRS officer has also demanded ₹2cr in damages to be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for cancer patients.

Allegations Series 'tarnishes' Wankhede's reputation, plea states Advocate Aditya Giri, one of Wankhede's lawyers, alleged that the series "spreads a false and negative image of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thus shaking the faith of the public in law enforcement agencies." The plea further claimed that the show has been intentionally designed and executed to tarnish Wankhede's reputation, especially when his case against Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is still pending before the Bombay High Court. To recall, Wankhede had arrested Aryan in a drug case in 2021.