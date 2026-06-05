Netflix halts Denzel Washington's 'Hannibal' due to budget issues

The movie, which is in early pre-production, is based on the script by Oscar winner John Logan. It will focus on the Second Punic War and Hannibal's famous battles against the Romans. Apart from starring in it, Washington is also producing alongside Erik Olsen, Adam Goldworm, Todd Black, Clayton Townsend, and Fuqua via his Hill District Media's first-look deal with Netflix.

Director-actor duo

Fuqua and Washington's previous collaborations

The Hannibal project will be the sixth collaboration between Fuqua and Washington. Their previous works include Training Day, which won Washington an Oscar in 2001, and The Equalizer 3, which was also shot in Italy. Meanwhile, Fuqua's recent work on the Michael Jackson biopic Michael has been a box office success for Lionsgate. It has earned over $855 million at the box office so far, per ﻿Box Office Mojo.