Netflix halts Denzel Washington's 'Hannibal' due to budget issues
What's the story
Netflix has reportedly put a pause on the pre-production of its much-anticipated war movie, Hannibal. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Denzel Washington as the Carthaginian general, was set to begin shooting in Italy this summer. However, production has been halted due to budgetary concerns that need to be sorted out between producers and the studio, reported Variety.
Film specifics
More about the movie 'Hannibal'
The movie, which is in early pre-production, is based on the script by Oscar winner John Logan. It will focus on the Second Punic War and Hannibal's famous battles against the Romans. Apart from starring in it, Washington is also producing alongside Erik Olsen, Adam Goldworm, Todd Black, Clayton Townsend, and Fuqua via his Hill District Media's first-look deal with Netflix.
Director-actor duo
Fuqua and Washington's previous collaborations
The Hannibal project will be the sixth collaboration between Fuqua and Washington. Their previous works include Training Day, which won Washington an Oscar in 2001, and The Equalizer 3, which was also shot in Italy. Meanwhile, Fuqua's recent work on the Michael Jackson biopic Michael has been a box office success for Lionsgate. It has earned over $855 million at the box office so far, per Box Office Mojo.