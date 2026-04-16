Deshmukh releases 'Raja Shivaji' teaser, also stars directs writes produces
Entertainment
Riteish Deshmukh a few weeks ago released the teaser for his new film Raja Shivaji, a heartfelt tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
He's not just starring: he's also directing, writing, and producing.
'Raja Shivaji' opens May 1 worldwide
The film features big names like Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan, with music by Ajay-Atul. Expect high production values and an epic feel.
Raja Shivaji hits theaters worldwide on May 1, 2026, in both Marathi and Hindi.