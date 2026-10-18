Deverakonda and Mandanna discuss marriage on 'Koffee With Karan'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, now officially married, will appear on Koffee With Karan Season nine for a fun, candid chat about their relationship.

Fans got to hear how Rashmika said she asked Vijay almost 100 times before their big day.

The couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur with a blend of Telugu and Kodava traditions.