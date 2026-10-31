Deverakonda and Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' at ₹79.13cr trails 'Kingdom' by ₹2.29cr

Ranabaali opened strong with ₹45.20 crore in its first week but then dropped by over 70% in week two, bringing in only ₹12.10 crore.

By the third week, daily earnings slowed to around ₹20 lakh and theater occupancy dropped to about 10%.

Meanwhile, Kingdom kept a solid 18% occupancy on its 15th day and has reached a global total of ₹81.42 crore, making it the clear winner between the two films so far.