Deverakonda and Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' at ₹79.13cr trails 'Kingdom' by ₹2.29cr
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali has pulled in ₹79.13 crore worldwide so far, but it's still trailing his previous hit Kingdom by ₹2.29 crore worldwide.
After a promising start, Ranabaali lost steam, earning just ₹20 lakh in India on its 15th day. Its total domestic net is now ₹57.50 crore, with overseas earnings at ₹12.35 crore.
'Ranabaali' slows as 'Kingdom' reaches ₹81.42cr
Ranabaali opened strong with ₹45.20 crore in its first week but then dropped by over 70% in week two, bringing in only ₹12.10 crore.
By the third week, daily earnings slowed to around ₹20 lakh and theater occupancy dropped to about 10%.
Meanwhile, Kingdom kept a solid 18% occupancy on its 15th day and has reached a global total of ₹81.42 crore, making it the clear winner between the two films so far.