Deverakonda calls 'Ranabaali' top 3, cites 'Braveheart' and 'Schindler's List'
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda is aiming high with his new film, Ranabaali, saying he drew inspiration from Hollywood classics like Braveheart and Schindler's List.
At a recent event, he shared that these films inspired him to tell big, emotional stories in an Indian setting.
For him, Ranabaali is one of the top three films of his career so far.
'Ranabaali' released October 16 period drama
Released on October 16 and set in the 1800s, Ranabaali follows a man's fight against British rule after a famine.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series, it also stars Arnold Vosloo and Easwari Rao.
Fun fact: This is Deverakonda's third film with Rashmika Mandanna. The two actors got married in February this year.