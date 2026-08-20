Devgn to supervise 'Ranger' reshot climax at Golden Tobacco Studio
Ajay Devgn is now stepping behind the camera for the big finale of his adventure film Ranger, after Jagan Shakti asked him to oversee a fresh version of the action block.
Devgn's long experience with action films reportedly influenced the decision to have him oversee the reshot climax, so he's teaming up with action director Kevin Kumar at Golden Tobacco Studio to make sure the climax really delivers.
Devgn protects tigers faces Dutt's gang
The story follows Devgn as a forest officer fighting to protect tigers from poachers and corruption among officials.
The new climax will see him face off against Sanjay Dutt's gang in a wild mix of vehicle chases, gunfights, and hand-to-hand combat.
Once that's wrapped up, there's a special dance number with Tamannaah Bhatia before the film finishes shooting.