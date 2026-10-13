Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' becomes his 1st 500cr film worldwide
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn just hit a huge milestone: his latest film, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, has crossed ₹500 crore worldwide since its October 2 release.
It's his first movie to reach this number and also joined the ₹300 crore club in India, showing just how much fans are loving it.
The movie opened strong with ₹62 crore on day one and pulled in ₹243.50 crore in its first week.
Devgn beats 'Tanhaji' record, 2 films
Drishyam 3 has now beaten Devgn's previous record set by Tanhaji, and it's still drawing crowds even with big films like Jailer 2 around the corner.
Riding this wave, Devgn's lineup includes Golmaal 5 (coming January 2027) and an action thriller called Chauhaan (out October 2027).
Looks like he's not slowing down anytime soon!