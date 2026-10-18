Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' earns ₹5cr 3rd Saturday, ₹341.10cr India
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is still going strong at the box office.
On its third Saturday, it pulled in ₹5 crore, a big jump from Friday, and has now reached ₹341.10 crore in India, with global earnings close to ₹528.77 crore.
'Drishyam 3' new storyline, strong performances
The film follows Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) as he tries to protect the secrets he has worked so hard to hide, with a new storyline that sets it apart from the Malayalam version.
Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, and Prakash Raj join Devgn for some standout performances.
Thanks to its gripping plot and strong acting, Drishyam 3 has really connected with audiences and kept the franchise momentum alive.