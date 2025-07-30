'Dhadak 2' release date, plot, cast, trailer Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Dhadak 2, the follow-up to the 2018 hit, lands in theaters on August 1, 2025.

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri and directed by Shazia Iqbal, this film takes on caste-based social inequality through the story of Neelesh and Vidhi—two students fighting against systemic barriers.

The release was pushed from November 2024 due to certification delays.