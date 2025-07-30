Next Article
'Dhadak 2' release date, plot, cast, trailer
Dhadak 2, the follow-up to the 2018 hit, lands in theaters on August 1, 2025.
Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri and directed by Shazia Iqbal, this film takes on caste-based social inequality through the story of Neelesh and Vidhi—two students fighting against systemic barriers.
The release was pushed from November 2024 due to certification delays.
OTT release and platform
After its big-screen run, Dhadak 2 will start streaming on Netflix in early October 2025.
You'll get a two-month exclusive window in theaters before it hits digital—thanks to an ongoing partnership between Netflix and Dharma Productions.