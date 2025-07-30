Next Article
'Saiyaara' shoot: Mohit Suri reveals he called mentor Mahesh Bhatt
While filming a tricky father-son scene for "Saiyaara," director Mohit Suri felt stuck and reached out to his mentor Mahesh Bhatt early in the morning.
Bhatt encouraged him to focus on real emotions, drawing from Suri's own bond with his son, which helped Suri get back on track and finish the scene with confidence.
Suri on why he still seeks Bhatt's guidance
Suri credits much of his growth as a filmmaker to Bhatt's mentorship, which has always pushed him to find his own creative voice.
Even though they haven't worked together in years, Suri still values Bhatt's advice.
By the way, Saiyaara—starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda—turned out to be the second-biggest hit of the year!