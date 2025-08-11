'Dhadkan' fallout: Shilpa accused Akshay of cheating on her

Back in 2000, Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar's relationship hit a rough patch during the long shoot of Dhadkan. After the film wrapped, Shilpa openly accused Akshay of cheating on her with Twinkle Khanna, who he later married. Things got pretty public, with both heartbreak and blame making headlines.

What Shilpa said back then Shilpa didn't hold back after Dhadkan released: "Akshay Kumar used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else."

She made it clear she blamed only Akshay for what happened, saying Twinkle wasn't at fault.

Why she stayed quiet during the film's shoot Even though she was hurting, Shilpa kept quiet about the breakup until Dhadkan hit theaters.

She explained she didn't want to mess up the film's success or let down the people who worked hard on it—so she stayed professional despite her personal struggles.