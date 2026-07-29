'Dhamaal 4' remains strong; easily crosses ₹212cr globally
What's the story
The fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise, Dhamaal 4, has crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide with ease. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi in lead roles, collected a net of ₹2.1 crore on its 19th day (Tuesday) at the box office. This marks a growth of 31.3% from the previous day's collection.
Box office details
India gross collections stand at ₹182 crore
On its 19th day, Dhamaal 4 was screened across 5,183 shows. The film's total India net collection has now reached ₹153.35 crore, while the India gross collections stand at ₹182.32 crore.
In addition to its domestic success, the film also made a mark overseas by collecting ₹0.25 crore on Day 19 alone, taking the total overseas gross to ₹29.45 crore.
This pushed the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹211.77 crore so far!
Franchise success
Everything to know about 'Dhamaal 4'
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest addition to a successful comedy franchise that began with Dhamaal in 2007 and continued with Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019).
The film also features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, Vijay Patkar, and Bijendra Kala. It was released on July 10 this year.