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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Dhamaal 4' remains strong; easily crosses ₹212cr globally
'Dhamaal 4' remains strong; easily crosses ₹212cr globally
'Dhamaal 4' box office collection

'Dhamaal 4' remains strong; easily crosses ₹212cr globally

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 29, 2026
10:38 am
What's the story

The fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise, Dhamaal 4, has crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide with ease. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi in lead roles, collected a net of ₹2.1 crore on its 19th day (Tuesday) at the box office. This marks a growth of 31.3% from the previous day's collection.

Box office details

India gross collections stand at ₹182 crore

On its 19th day, Dhamaal 4 was screened across 5,183 shows. The film's total India net collection has now reached ₹153.35 crore, while the India gross collections stand at ₹182.32 crore.

In addition to its domestic success, the film also made a mark overseas by collecting ₹0.25 crore on Day 19 alone, taking the total overseas gross to ₹29.45 crore.

This pushed the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹211.77 crore so far!

Franchise success

Everything to know about 'Dhamaal 4'

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest addition to a successful comedy franchise that began with Dhamaal in 2007 and continued with Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019).

The film also features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, Vijay Patkar, and Bijendra Kala. It was released on July 10 this year.

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