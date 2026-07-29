'Dhamaal 4' remains strong; easily crosses ₹212cr globally

On its 19th day, Dhamaal 4 was screened across 5,183 shows. The film's total India net collection has now reached ₹153.35 crore, while the India gross collections stand at ₹182.32 crore.

In addition to its domestic success, the film also made a mark overseas by collecting ₹0.25 crore on Day 19 alone, taking the total overseas gross to ₹29.45 crore.

This pushed the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹211.77 crore so far!